ANC’s Ehlanzeni region backs Lamola for deputy president

Branch hopes minister will topple Mabuza

The Mpumalanga ANC’s biggest region, Ehlanzeni, has endorsed justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to contest the deputy presidency at the ANC national elective conference in December.



Chairperson of the Ehlanzeni region, Jackie Masiye, told ANC members attending the Walter Sisulu memorial lecture that the region was behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and Lamola. The branch hopes that Lamola will topple current deputy president David Mabuza...