Kubayi said the ANC was ready to be led by a woman.
“I think for me, even if it’s not Nkhensani who is deputy president but the ANC cannot afford not to have a female deputy president, that’s a principle. Even if it’s not Nkhensani in the top six, the ANC can’t afford not to have 50% of the top six as women.”
Change needed to start within the party, she said.
“Yes, it will be the first time that we have a woman as deputy but that is why I am emphasising it might not even be me and so that we must work together and I know a number of men in the ANC who do agree that it’s time that the ANC has a woman deputy president. Who becomes that, is something else ... but we have to have a woman.”
She admitted it will not be easy but those who have engaged her have spoken to her about having ethical leadership, firmness, getting things done and having a dedicated member of the ANC leading them.
No matter how difficult it has been, Kubayi said she has never refused deployment responsibility.
“I have always understood that this is what the ANC expects of us and we have to give it to the ANC. When we take the oath of office we say we dispose of all our experiences and qualities and everything that we have to the ANC.
“What I have is what I have always given to the ANC. My time. My experience everywhere I have been and I hope that the ANC needs.”
She said she was humbled by the nomination.
TimesLIVE
Mmamoloko Kubayi raises her hand for position of ANC deputy president, saying it will be a 'watershed' moment
Image: Amanda Khoza
“It’s scary.”
This was the short answer ANC economic transformation subcommittee chair and NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi had for someone who asked her whether she was afraid to raise her hand for the position of deputy president.
It’s scary, I must say, honestly. We will be breaking barriers if it happens and that is why for me it’s not only about me only. It’s about breaking the ceiling in the ANC of women leadership and making history this year.
“And that’s the watershed (moment) that 2022 must be about. It must be a turning point for women leadership in this country.”
Kubayi was speaking during a women’s month commemoration event in Soweto on Saturday where her branch, Moloto Tambane in ward 14, endorsed her for the second most powerful position in her party.
After delivering the keynote address during the event where she hinted she would make herself available when the time is right, Kubayi confirmed that her branch informed her that they want her to serve as the deputy president.
“They did inform me that they have had a BEC meeting and they would want to start engaging other branches and obviously because I have been approached by many people and I have sent them to my branch secretary to talk to my zone.”
Kubayi confirmed that several members met and were engaging with branch secretaries and zones to brief them of their intention to nominate her as the deputy president candidate.
“My response is that those who are supporting me need to make sure that I get nominated so that when I make myself available and I don’t meet the threshold, it’s immaterial. You need 4,000 branches and provinces to support you, that’s critical.”
Kubayi said she had served the ANC loyally.
“I don’t think there is anything that one can say that prohibits if that time arrives for me to accept the nomination. So, definitely I will accept the nomination when that time arrives.
“Right now not a single branch has said we nominate you'', but my branch has said, 'we want to start the process so that you can go' and the reason why they called me is to tell me that if the process starts and they have not engaged those branches, we won’t know that definitely I am available to stand.”
Kubayi said those who believe in her will have to criss-cross the country and convince the branches that she is the right candidate.
“This zone 4 and I know zone 10 has sat in Soweto to take a decision that they would want to canvass to support me and we are engaging with people who are also wanting to engage me directly to say am I really available, am I sure.
“We do believe that there is a chance for us to contest and we take that stride.”
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP and EFF abstain from voting
Kubayi said the ANC was ready to be led by a woman.
“I think for me, even if it’s not Nkhensani who is deputy president but the ANC cannot afford not to have a female deputy president, that’s a principle. Even if it’s not Nkhensani in the top six, the ANC can’t afford not to have 50% of the top six as women.”
Change needed to start within the party, she said.
“Yes, it will be the first time that we have a woman as deputy but that is why I am emphasising it might not even be me and so that we must work together and I know a number of men in the ANC who do agree that it’s time that the ANC has a woman deputy president. Who becomes that, is something else ... but we have to have a woman.”
She admitted it will not be easy but those who have engaged her have spoken to her about having ethical leadership, firmness, getting things done and having a dedicated member of the ANC leading them.
No matter how difficult it has been, Kubayi said she has never refused deployment responsibility.
“I have always understood that this is what the ANC expects of us and we have to give it to the ANC. When we take the oath of office we say we dispose of all our experiences and qualities and everything that we have to the ANC.
“What I have is what I have always given to the ANC. My time. My experience everywhere I have been and I hope that the ANC needs.”
She said she was humbled by the nomination.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos