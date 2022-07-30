ANC constitution enough to deal with corrupt members, says Motlanthe

ANC former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe says the party’s constitution is enough to deal with corrupt members in the organisation.

His comments come as the ANC is set to debate the much talked about step-aside resolution this weekend.

One of the renewal measures of the party is the step aside rule, which is facing a growing revolt as several provinces want it scrapped.

The rule forbids party members who are criminally charged from holding leadership positions.

Provinces such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have called for the rule to be scrapped.

“The constitution of the ANC has a whole section that defines what constitutes offences which triggers disciplinary proceedings against any member. The problem is implementation and as you know discipline is always effective if underpinned by consistency.

“If you apply discipline in a selective manner is undermines the entire proceedings. Yes, the constitution of the NAC is sufficient to ensure malfeasance is dealt with,” Motlanthe said on Saturday.

Motlathe’s statement contradicts what President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates attending the ANC’s policy conference in Nasrec, in the South of Johannesburg on Friday.

While delivering the opening address, Ramaphosa told delegates there was no turning back from the resolutions taken at the party’s 54th national conference in 2017.