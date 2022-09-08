“When we got there, the uncle said it was alleged that there was a shooting ... that they were fighting,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Cop gives reasons for not cordoning off Meyiwa murder scene
Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa was giving evidence in court this week
Image: Antonio Muchave
A defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa trial suggested to the second witness, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, that he contaminated the scene where the footballer was shot dead in October 2014.
Mthethwa was told that the first thing he should have done was cordon off the scene.
However, Mthethwa questioned if there was any scene before he received information of what had actually happened.
“What scene? It's difficult because you don't know which scene you are cordoning off; it's a murder, attempted murder or just a shooting, and if I was to call a photographer, they will want to know what they are going to do,” Mthethwa said.
Mthethwa took the stand on Thursday, where he was led through his testimony. By the start of the cross-examination, he appeared to be agitated.
Mthethwa told the court he is a sergeant in the SAPS attached to the Vosloorus police station crime prevention unit. He has 13 years' experience.
Police witness quizzed for leaving Meyiwa murder house for other crime scenes
Advocate Tshepo Thobane suggested to Mthethwa that the first time he arrived at the scene, he did not protect it but instead ran to the hospital where Meyiwa was being treated.
Mthethwa said the information they had regarding the crime was minimal, making it difficult to organise the scene.
“The person we found there didn't have information as to what happened. So he was saying whatever, even cordoning off the scene. Which scene were we going to cordon off? Hence when we came back from the hospital we had information from someone who was there and had information on who the hat belongs to and the crutches,” he said.
Mthethwa told the court that when they received the complaint, it was conveyed as a shooting in progress. He said they received a report at 8.53pm and he, with his colleague, arrived at the house within 10 minutes.
He said they met a man who introduced himself as Themba, an uncle, but he had no information on what had happened.
“When we got there, the uncle said it was alleged that there was a shooting ... that they were fighting,” he said.
Mthethwa said the uncle locked the house and they left for Botshelong hospital, where they came across a BMW car leaving with two female occupants, who told him that Meyiwa was shot and in the hospital.
They started at one hospital but did not find Meyiwa there, but eventually tracked him down.
Mthethwa said they entered the hospital, which was full. They found a woman who introduced herself as MaKhumalo.
They were then told that Meyiwa had died.
Mthethwa said they saw crutches and a hat when they returned to the crime scene.
He explained that he then cordoned off the scene and Sgt Thabo Mosia had arrived and met a Capt Zwane, who showed Mosia everything.
The task team arrived shortly after Mosia.
“Once Mosia arrived, there was a team that arrived. The person I knew from that task team was Brig [Philani] Ndlovu. The team said as the case is high-profile it will be taken over by them, so we may be excused.”
