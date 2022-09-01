“However, a breakthrough came in May 2020 when the current accused were identified.
“So the initial suspicions that the two police officers had, were superseded by the identification of the suspects in this case in May 2020 and their subsequent arrest,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face a charge of murder. Their trial resumes next week.
The existence of the second docket was revealed by the former advocate for four of the five accused in the case currently before the Pretoria high court, Malesela Teffo, in June.
Last week, Pretoria director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi said a decision on the second docket will be made at the conclusion of the current trial.
Mahanjana said the NPA wanted to clear up misconceptions regarding the transfer of the second docket from the Johannesburg director of public prosecutions (DPP) to the Pretoria DPP.
She said it has been incorrectly reported by some media that the NPA made an about-turn regarding the second docket when it announced a decision on that docket will be taken after finalisation of the current trial.
She said counsel in the 2014 case had inquired what the decision on the second docket was.
“The NPA adopted a prosecutorial strategy that a decision be made after all evidence is led during trial and findings thereon, which will inform an assessment of what will transpire,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
NPA clarifies position on second docket in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The National Prosecuting Authority has clarified the position on a second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
The second docket was opened in January 2019 by two police officers who were part of the initial investigating team, when there was an impasse in the investigation.
“Those police officers were apparently frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation and probably thought that the six witnesses who were in the house when the incident happened were not truthful when they mentioned that the attackers intruded in the house,” the NPA said on Wednesday.
It said the police officers apparently thought the witnesses in the house were concealing the truth about the true identity of the killer or killers of Meyiwa who could not be identified or found.
In the docket, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and those present at the scene of Meyiwa’s murder in 2014 are the accused.
“However, a breakthrough came in May 2020 when the current accused were identified.
“So the initial suspicions that the two police officers had, were superseded by the identification of the suspects in this case in May 2020 and their subsequent arrest,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face a charge of murder. Their trial resumes next week.
The existence of the second docket was revealed by the former advocate for four of the five accused in the case currently before the Pretoria high court, Malesela Teffo, in June.
Last week, Pretoria director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi said a decision on the second docket will be made at the conclusion of the current trial.
Mahanjana said the NPA wanted to clear up misconceptions regarding the transfer of the second docket from the Johannesburg director of public prosecutions (DPP) to the Pretoria DPP.
She said it has been incorrectly reported by some media that the NPA made an about-turn regarding the second docket when it announced a decision on that docket will be taken after finalisation of the current trial.
She said counsel in the 2014 case had inquired what the decision on the second docket was.
“The NPA adopted a prosecutorial strategy that a decision be made after all evidence is led during trial and findings thereon, which will inform an assessment of what will transpire,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos