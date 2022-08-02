Thobane said accused number two intends making a formal bail application before the trial resumes in September.
During the start of the proceedings, Maumela raised concerns about how the defence presented themselves in court during the previous court sitting in July.
'“On the day this matter was postponed, Adv Teffo was alone and he withdrew. There was no pre-warning that Mr Thobane will not be around. In withdrawing, Mr Teffo said nothing about Mr Thobane. As the instructing attorney, I imagined that I will hear from Mr Thobane what the way forward is,’’ said Maumela.
Thobane apologised to the court for not being present in court on the day Teffo withdrew.
Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Advocate Teffo's instructing attorney takes over defence of 4 accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trail
Image: Antonio Muchave
Attorney Timothy Thobane will be the new legal representative for four of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
The trial of the five men resumed on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court for accused one to four to get new legal counsel after Adv Malesela Teffo withdrew as their counsel.
Thobane was Teffo’s instructing attorney when he represented the first four accused.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela postponed the matter to September 5 for continuation of the trial.
“My instructions from my clients is that I proceed with the matter,’’ said Thobane.
“That is very welcome. That is very welcome,’’ replied Maumela.
Last week, in a letter sent to prosecutor George Baloyi, Teffo said he would be returning in the case as counsel of the first four accused.
Teffo was not seen in court on Tuesday.
'Breach of professional ethics': Meyiwa case defence lawyer Teffo called to withdraw allegations
Thobane said accused number two intends making a formal bail application before the trial resumes in September.
During the start of the proceedings, Maumela raised concerns about how the defence presented themselves in court during the previous court sitting in July.
'“On the day this matter was postponed, Adv Teffo was alone and he withdrew. There was no pre-warning that Mr Thobane will not be around. In withdrawing, Mr Teffo said nothing about Mr Thobane. As the instructing attorney, I imagined that I will hear from Mr Thobane what the way forward is,’’ said Maumela.
Thobane apologised to the court for not being present in court on the day Teffo withdrew.
Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Advocate Teffo's conduct in Senzo Meyiwa trial shameful, say colleagues
Senzo Meyiwa’s brother not worried about advocate Malesela Teffo quitting mid-trial
Drama in court as Adv Teffo withdraws from Meyiwa murder case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos