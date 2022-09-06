State revealed Meyiwa second docket months ago, says judge
Lawyer argues client was prejudiced
06 September 2022 - 07:59
The state has poked holes in the application made by the lawyer of accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case in which she said the delay in getting the second docket in the matter has violated her client's rights to a fair trial.
Yesterday, Adv Zandile Mshololo made a special entry application to the court in which she said her client, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, was denied crucial information contained in the second docket, which could have helped him better prepare for his trial...
