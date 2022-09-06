×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

State revealed Meyiwa second docket months ago, says judge

Lawyer argues client was prejudiced

06 September 2022 - 07:59

The state has poked holes in the application made by the lawyer of accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case in which she said the delay in getting the second docket in the matter has violated her client's rights to a fair trial.

Yesterday, Adv Zandile Mshololo made a special entry application to the court in which she said her client, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, was denied crucial information contained in the second docket, which could have helped him better prepare for his trial...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'