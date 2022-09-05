Meyiwa's murder case postponed to give defence time to go through documents

The trial of the five men accused of killing Orlando Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa has hit yet another snag in the Pretoria high court.
On Monday, police forensic expert Sgt Thabo Mosia was expected to continue with his cross examination by Adv Zandile Mshololo, for accused five but that had to be postponed.
This is because the state did not give the defence documents in time to prepare for today’s proceedings.
Prosecutor George Baloyi said the state received the exhibit register as well as the original docket, which was used by Mosia in his evidence in court earlier this year on Friday.
“The documents were received on Friday and were given to the defence today. In terms of the arrangement, the cross examination of Sgt Mosia will resume tomorrow to allow the defence to go through those documents,” Baloyi said.
The court is now expected to hear the application that will be made by Mshololo following her receipt of the second docket, which blames those who were in the house where Meyiwa was killed for his murder.
It is unclear what direction Mshololo’s application will take but she has previously been clear that the fact that she received the second docket 375/1/2019 during trial compromised her clients.
The second docket was first mentioned by Adv Malesela Teffo while he was representing accused one to four.
In the second docket Meyiwa’s then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, Zandile's then boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends are charged with murder.
A neighbour of Khumalos, Maggie Phiri, is also accused of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly clearing up the scene after Meyiwa was shot. Teffo said Meyiwa was allegedly shot by one of the people in the house and a plan was hatched to blame it on a robbery.
The first docket, which is being used to prosecute the five men, says a robbery took place at Kelly’s home in Vosloorus and Meyiwa was shot in the process.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has maintained that the second docket is not before the court.
Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokozisi Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Meyiwa's murder case postponed to give defence time to go through documents
Image: Antonio Muchave
