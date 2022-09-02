SOWETAN | Use second Senzo docket or dump it
By Sowetan - 02 September 2022 - 11:02
The National Prosecuting Authority must either destroy the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, or use it and the implicated people must be arrested.
Whenever the document is mentioned it causes confusion and raises questions whether the state has the right people on trial...
