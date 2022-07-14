×

South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa’s brother not worried about advocate Malesela Teffo quitting mid-trial

14 July 2022 - 11:31
Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso at a press briefing to announce AfriForum's intention to help the Meyiwa family establish who killed the soccer player.
Image: Monique Taute via Twitter

Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso says his family is not worried about adv Malesela Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.

Teffo represented four of the accused in the Meyiwa murder trial. 

He told the Pretoria high court he was withdrawing as counsel from the case as he was tired of the “harassment” he had suffered.

Teffo alleged the state and judge Tshifhiwa Maumela were part of the “clique” that wants him removed from the case.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Sifiso said the family was not worried about Teffo quitting. 

“He told us about the harassment and we agreed he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence.”

The family had a plan but would not share it publicly. 

Meyiwa, who was goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was shot dead in October 2014 at the house of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother. 

The case was postponed to August 2 to afford the four accused time to find a new legal representative.

Teffo alleged a plan to get him off the trial was hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

“On the 28th of April when I was arrested before your court, that was a plan, and the plan was hatched in the office of the president — the number one office in the country.”

He said though he was withdrawing from representing the four accused, he would continue with his watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family as he was appointed by Sifiso. 

In a statement, the presidency denied Teffo’s claims, saying it found the “unsubstantiated and baseless claims” mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president.

“The presidency has noted and strongly refutes the false claims made by advocate Malesela Teffo that the presidency is behind his alleged intimidation and subsequent decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial,” said spokesperson for the president Vincent Magwenya.

The presidency did not participate in criminal investigations or trials and was not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Teffo.

“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes protection, safety and justice for all.”

