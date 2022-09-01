A serial rapist from Mpumalanga is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
This after the Mpumalanga High Court on Thursday sentenced the 34-year-old to three life terms and a further 63 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on four counts of rape.
The court also convicted Prince Thokozane Mazibuko on counts of housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft.
He is from Langeloop Trust.
“These crimes were committed between January 2013 and January 2017, in the district of Nkomazi, where Mazibuko and his unknown accomplices would target female-headed houses, break in and rape them.
“Mazibuko’s victims did not know their attackers. Three were minors when the incidents happened, and one was repeatedly raped,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa.
Mazibuko had pleaded not guilty, saying that sexual intercourse with the victims was consensual. He said he paid all of them R100 to R200.
However, the court found him guilty after the state led evidence of all the survivors and presented medical reports and DNA evidence.
TimesLIVE
Three life terms for Mpumalanga serial rapist
Image: NPA Communications.
Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to four life terms and 80 years in jail
