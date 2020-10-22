Man linked to at least 13 rape cases nabbed by police

Rape victim can finally move on from trauma

A Mpumalanga woman who was raped by a man believed to be a serial rapist who terrorised villagers in Limpopo for nearly 12 years, says she is happy that she will finally get justice.



This after her alleged rapist was nabbed by police in Phalaborwa for rapes committed since 2008 in the Namakgale policing area...