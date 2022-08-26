Fear as kids go missing in Limpopo villages
10 people have vanished this month alone
A father from Itsani village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo broke down in tears as he spoke about the pain of searching for his missing daughter.
George Nduvho Matodzi’s 9-year-old daughter Fiona was last seen walking from school about two weeks ago. She was in her school uniform. She is among at least 10 people, most of them children, who were reported missing in the province within the first two weeks of August, according to police...
