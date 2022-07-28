Godrich Gardee to be subpoenaed in Hillary's murder case
Defence lawyer denies conspiracy to murder witness
The lawyer of two of the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee wants to subpoena her father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
Murder accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama's lawyer Adv Ncobizitha Mlilo told the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday, “Before we close Your Worship, we would like to state that as the defence we would like to subpoena Mr Gardee,” said Mlilo. ..
