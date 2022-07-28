×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Godrich Gardee to be subpoenaed in Hillary's murder case

Defence lawyer denies conspiracy to murder witness

28 July 2022 - 07:12
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The lawyer of two of the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee wants to subpoena her father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Murder accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama's lawyer Adv Ncobizitha Mlilo told the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday, “Before we close Your Worship, we would like to state that as the defence we would like to subpoena Mr Gardee,” said Mlilo. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial