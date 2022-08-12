A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee in April and he had been wanted for three other killings.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela said the man was arrested in Springs, on the East Rand, on Thursday night.
"We can confirm that last night (Thursday), working with our team from Gauteng, we managed to arrest a suspect who was wanted [in connection to the case]," Manamela said.
She said the man had three other cases of murder opened against him.
"The suspect was arrested and is believed to be responsible for murder also in Sundra and of two sisters at KaNyamazane (in Mpumalanga) where one of the victims was a police officer," said Manamela.
Gardee is the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
She went missing on April 29 while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter. The daughter was later that day dropped off at Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu where they resided.
Gardee’s lifeless body with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound was found by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie.
Department of community safety, security and liaisons spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, "The MEC Vusi Shongwe has praised the police for the hard work."
The man is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday.
Three other men - Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama - have been arrested for Gardee's murder.
Mkhatshwa has since been denied bail.
Lukhele and Gama are expected to apply for their bail in September.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Fourth suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee's murder and was sought for three other killings
