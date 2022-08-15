Dying woman points out attacker on Facebook
Suspect linked to murder of Gardee and double killing of two sisters
A woman believed to be the last victim in a string or murders, including that of Hillary Gardee, was able to show the Facebook profile of her alleged killer to a passerby who found her left for dead in the veld in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the woman also managed to identify her attacker to police, telling the officers the man allegedly lured her via the social media platform to a date in Benoni, on the East Rand just over a week ago. It was supposed to be their first meeting...
