Mashamaite steps aside to deal with pending corruption case
ANC leader accused of corruption in Limpopo has been removed from his legislature position in accordance with the ruling party’s resolution on the step aside rule.
The ANC in Limpopo announced on Tuesday morning that Tolly Mashamaite would be removed from his role as chair of chairs at the provincial legislature and demoted to an ordinary member of legislature due to corruption allegations against him. ..
