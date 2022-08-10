SA justice, police systems failing women, children
Mother still waiting for answers after daughter’s rape and murder
While the country observes Women’s Month this August, rape victims have little to celebrate because the country’s justice and police systems continue to fail women and children.
This is a view held by Nandi Sibeko, whose daughter, Simphiwe,14, was raped and killed almost two years ago...
SA justice, police systems failing women, children
Mother still waiting for answers after daughter’s rape and murder
While the country observes Women’s Month this August, rape victims have little to celebrate because the country’s justice and police systems continue to fail women and children.
This is a view held by Nandi Sibeko, whose daughter, Simphiwe,14, was raped and killed almost two years ago...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos