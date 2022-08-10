×

South Africa

SA justice, police systems failing women, children

Mother still waiting for answers after daughter’s rape and murder

10 August 2022 - 08:31

While the country observes Women’s Month this August, rape victims have little to celebrate because the country’s justice and police systems continue to fail women and children.

This is a view held by Nandi Sibeko, whose daughter, Simphiwe,14, was raped and killed almost two years ago...

