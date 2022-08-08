FAROUK ARAIE | Cold-hearted sex fiends must face full might of the law

We will be celebrating Women’s Month this month. Sadly, women in our rainbow nation are brutally assaulted, raped and murdered on an hourly basis. Our cruel society is so contaminated with so many atrocities and abnormalities that it is difficult to comprehend that we could as a human species resort to such grotesque acts of savagery.
Gender-based violence is a pervasive issue that presents a deadly threat for millions of people.The murder of a female partner by an intimate male partner is considered to be the most extreme outcome of gender-based violence.
A woman is murdered every three hours in our country, and 943 children were murdered during 2019/2020. During the same period there were 42,289 rape cases, 7,749 sexual assault cases and 2,076 attempted sexual offences.
Child abuse in our land is frighteningly widespread, with 35% of our children experiencing some form of sexual abuse in their lifetime. We should not tolerate any violence and should not be bullied into silence. Gender-based violence is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of our women. A life free of violence is a fundamental right of our women and children.
It takes considerable courage to reveal a rape ordeal. Because of the risk of invasion of one’s privacy and the resulting stigma and trauma, thousands of sexual assaults go unreported in SA. It is estimated that 40% of women in our country will be raped in their lifetime and that only one in four cases are reported, and only 14% of perpetrators of rape are convicted. Unofficially, 120 women are raped every day.
Those who murder and abuse our women and children must be declared “Hostis Humani Generis” (Enemies Of Mankind).
These individuals are in reality cold-hearted sex fiends. Society bears guilt for condoning sex pests. The defilement of our women and children continues unabated and sadly unpunished. The law must harshly punish the defiler. The brutal molestation of women defiles the very essence of personhood. Assaulting children is a grotesque act that defies description.
Our judicial system must deal with this scourge in a powerful manner that is within the ambits of the law. Every day, headlines reveal the mutilation of our women, and savage sexual assaults against the young. These heinous crimes have now reached epidemic proportions. A moral sense of outrage envelops the land, as many cry for help, while others scream for adequate retribution.
Our judicial system must mete out the severest sanction to offenders. Regarding brutal and heinous crimes, sentencing has been the biggest casualty. We are graphically witnessing a burgeoning defilement crisis. Rapists assert their frivolous sense of authority on the personal space of others. Rape is one of its manifestations, an inhuman act of terror imposed on an innocent soul.
The criminal element has become bolder by the day as many are too scared to lay charges, an act that emboldens savage elements in our society. What we are witnessing today is a manifestation of this ugly truth.
We have beasts in our society who do not have values or morals. We must conjure a unified solution for our epidemic of sexual violence against women and our beloved children. Human life is intrinsically valuable, and therefore worthy of dignity and respect.
This sacredness is best protected by imposing the harshest punishment permissible by the law of the land. As a nation united against GBV, we must all remember the words of this powerful message: Wa Thinta Abafazi, Wa Thinta Imbokodo, You Strike a Woman,You Strike a Rock.
- Araie is a Sowetan reader
FAROUK ARAIE | Cold-hearted sex fiends must face full might of the law
Grotesque acts of savagery cannot go unpunished
Image: ALON SKUY
