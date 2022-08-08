×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

SOWETAN | Declare state of disaster to end GBV

By Leader - 08 August 2022 - 13:39

As the nation gears to celebrate Women’s Day tomorrow, women have nothing to be jolly about because the country remains unsafe for them.

What will it take for the worsening gender-based violence and femicide to be government’s every day priority?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele