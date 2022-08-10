NATHANIEL LEE | Violence against women rooted in gender inequality
Empower girls with education
By Nathaniel Lee - 10 August 2022 - 07:29
There seems to be no end in sight to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in SA.
Just on the eve of the celebration of Women’s Month in August, the country welcomed the sentencing to life in prison of Ntutukho Shoba, who was convicted of masterminding the murder of his then pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, in 2020. Pule was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, in June 2020. She had been shot before being hanged by Muzikayise Malephane, who was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison after confessing to having been hired by Shoba to kill Pule...
