South Africa

Transnet execs lived large on ill-gotten spoils

Curator rounds up all luxury items

10 August 2022 - 08:26
Mpho Koka Journalist

Two Transnet executives who are accused of accepting kickbacks to award lucrative contracts to service providers bought properties in pristine locations in Johannesburg boasting panoramic views, spacious fitness centres and high security.

The properties, which include three apartment units in Rosebank with an exclusive balcony area and a mansion inside Dainfern Golf Estate were on Monday placed  under preservation by the Special Tribunal pending a final application to have them forfeited to the state...

