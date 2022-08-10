Transnet execs lived large on ill-gotten spoils
Curator rounds up all luxury items
Two Transnet executives who are accused of accepting kickbacks to award lucrative contracts to service providers bought properties in pristine locations in Johannesburg boasting panoramic views, spacious fitness centres and high security.
The properties, which include three apartment units in Rosebank with an exclusive balcony area and a mansion inside Dainfern Golf Estate were on Monday placed under preservation by the Special Tribunal pending a final application to have them forfeited to the state...
