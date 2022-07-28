×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Numsa appeals against decision to interdict congress

Ntlokotse says suspension 'malicious'

28 July 2022 - 07:51
Mpho Koka Journalist

The start of the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa’s) 11th congress on Wednesday was marred by scenes of members walking out of the venue while one of its deputy presidents went to court to challenge a court decision.

After the labour court judgment on Saturday that granted an application led by second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and other officials to interdict the congress, Numsa said it would be appealing against the decision...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial