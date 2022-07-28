Numsa appeals against decision to interdict congress
Ntlokotse says suspension 'malicious'
The start of the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa’s) 11th congress on Wednesday was marred by scenes of members walking out of the venue while one of its deputy presidents went to court to challenge a court decision.
After the labour court judgment on Saturday that granted an application led by second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and other officials to interdict the congress, Numsa said it would be appealing against the decision...
