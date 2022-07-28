×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Corruption in numbers: government officials outdo private-sector individuals

Lamola trumpets NPA's GBV conviction rate

28 July 2022 - 07:43
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says of more than 500 people convicted of corruption in the past financial year, 380 were government officials and 209 private-sector individuals. File photo.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says of more than 500 people convicted of corruption in the past financial year, 380 were government officials and 209 private-sector individuals. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

More than 500 people, most of them government officials, were convicted of corruption in the past financial year, says minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola.

Lamola was speaking at this year’s corruption summit in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

“This number comprises 380 convictions of government officials and 209 convictions of individuals in the private sector.

“Most of these cases focus on corruption in government departments and critical state-owned enterprises. Former CEOs, board chairs, heads of departments, as well as high-flying business people have been charged.”

Lamola added that the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] had a 93.8% conviction rate in intimate-partner femicide prosecutions.

“We have also taken a step to ensure it is not just convictions we report on, but the number of cases finalised. The work of the SIU [Special Investigating Unit]  in this regard is well documented ... from PPE [personal protective equipment] to maladministration in various government departments.

“We are also now able to develop and populate a database that tracks and monitors the finalisation of femicide, child murder and crimes affecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) people,” he said.

Work was under way to strengthen legislation and other measures to protect whistle-blowers, said the minister.

Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga echoed Lamola's sentiments on the need to urgently root out corruption, while focusing on government procurement.

Painting a picture of erosion of the rule of law, he gave an anecdote from his childhood, in which community leaders used available resources to sustain their people.

Today, for the smallest road maintenance works we go out to tender, generally at a huge cost. Of course, some may argue this is prudent. Government must not procure goods and services from the private sector when it’s not necessary.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

“They operated government-owned graders and constantly maintained the gravel roads in my village and surrounding areas. We no longer have those graders. I would be surprised if the discontinuance of this service is not true of other areas in the country.

“Today, for the smallest road maintenance works we go out to tender, generally at a huge cost. Of course, some may argue this is prudent. Government must not procure goods and services from the private sector when it’s not necessary.

“Corruption needs to be curtailed,” he said.

Madlanga said when an organ of state contracted goods and services, it must do so in a transparent, fair, and competitive manner, as these were meant to improve people's lives.

“The judiciary ... can only deal with corruption issues when they are brought to court. It’s a trickle.

“Corruption manifests in different, but sometimes related ways. It’s a key element in economic underperformance. No effort should be spared to ensure this scourge is rooted out,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Presidency welcomes sentencing of businessman, two former Ekurhuleni officials

The government has welcomed the sentences meted out to three people who were involved in tender fraud amounting to R21.8m in the Ekurhuleni ...
News
2 months ago

Will perjury conviction end Bathabile Dlamini's chequered career?

On October 16 2006 Bathabile Dlamini pleaded guilty to fraud involving R254,000 during the infamous Travelgate saga.
News
3 months ago

Eskom welcomes 20-year sentences for fraudsters who stole R35m

Two men were sentenced to an effective 20 years' jail term each for fraud and corruption that cost Eskom R35m.
News
3 months ago

Court grants R600k confiscation order against former crime intelligence boss

The Pretoria regional court on Thursday granted a confiscation order of R599,783 against former crime intelligence CFO Solomon Lazarus.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial