Mohlanka’s lover, who is under witness protection, on Monday testified in the murder trial as a witness. He told the court that the couple regularly consulted different traditional healers to seek medical assistance and guidance to grow their business.
The witness said most of the traditional healers they consulted were recommended by Mohlanka. But Mohlanka brought a different version to court on Tuesday, firmly pointing the accusing finger back at her lover.
Defence lawyer Makgalanoto Kgagara put it to Mohlanka’s partner that the accused warned him that their continued visits to traditional healers would backfire.
According to Kgagara, Mohlanka warned her partner after Zitho was found dead at their tavern.
Mohlanka said she expressed her discomfort with the use of muthi while she was in custody.
The accused said she communicated with her boyfriend over the phone, telling him that the assistance they had sourced from traditional healers was working against them.
“It is my instruction that my client [Mohlanka] called you several times from prison informing you that the muthi you were both using has turned against you.
“Upon hearing this warning you told her that two more children must be killed for protection and business growth,” said Kgagara.
‘Orange Farm kids were killed to grow tavern business’
Accused points finger at her lover, state witness
Image: Thulani Mbele
The three children killed in Orange Farm more than two years ago were used as sacrificial lambs intended to grow tavern business profits.
This is an argument submitted in the Gauteng South High Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, by murder accused Pontsho Mohlanka on Tuesday.
Mohlanka is accused of killing Mzwandile Zitho, 5, Simphiwe Mgcina, 6, and Mpho Makondo, 8.
The children were killed on different dates but they were all found naked, smeared with a black substance on their faces and with no visible injuries on their bodies.
Mzwandile’s body was found at Mohlanka’s tavern on April 15 2020.
Simphiwe and Mpho were found near the same establishment on September 19 2020.
Tavern owner reveals how boy's body was found
Mohlanka’s lover, who is under witness protection, on Monday testified in the murder trial as a witness. He told the court that the couple regularly consulted different traditional healers to seek medical assistance and guidance to grow their business.
The witness said most of the traditional healers they consulted were recommended by Mohlanka. But Mohlanka brought a different version to court on Tuesday, firmly pointing the accusing finger back at her lover.
Defence lawyer Makgalanoto Kgagara put it to Mohlanka’s partner that the accused warned him that their continued visits to traditional healers would backfire.
According to Kgagara, Mohlanka warned her partner after Zitho was found dead at their tavern.
Mohlanka said she expressed her discomfort with the use of muthi while she was in custody.
The accused said she communicated with her boyfriend over the phone, telling him that the assistance they had sourced from traditional healers was working against them.
“It is my instruction that my client [Mohlanka] called you several times from prison informing you that the muthi you were both using has turned against you.
“Upon hearing this warning you told her that two more children must be killed for protection and business growth,” said Kgagara.
But Mohlanka’s lover dismissed these allegations, saying he played no part in the killings.
“I played no part in the killing of those children. Pontsho called me several times while she was arrested but we never spoke about killing anyone. I recorded all our telephone conversations and I can make those recordings available to the court to prove that I had nothing to do with the death of those three children,” he said.
The defence further put it to the witness that he had intended to make the killings appear as if they were carried out by his opposite neighbour, Muzikayise Nkosi.
“I don’t know who killed those three children. Pontsho is lying to the court. The phone call recordings in my possession can prove what I am saying,” responded the witness.
Simphiwe’s body was found dumped inside Nkosi’s yard, with a handwritten note tied to his body.
The note mentioned the names of five people. Nkosi and Mohlanka’s lover are among those mentioned in the recovered note.
Woman charged after senseless killing of five-year-old boy
Families of murdered kids feel let down by justice system
Nkosi was also called in to testify on Tuesday. He said he was not on speaking terms with Mohlanka when the children were killed.
Nkosi said he had no idea how Simphiwe landed up at his yard.
“I don’t know who killed these children. I still want to know why my name was mentioned on the handwritten note that was found on Simphiwe’s body. This thing happened almost two years ago but it has left me with so many unanswered questions,” said Nkosi.
The trial continues on Wednesday. Mohlaka’s child is expected to be called to the witness stand.
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos