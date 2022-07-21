Families of murdered kids feel let down by justice system

Tavern owner 'killed' two more kids after release

The families of two of three children that were allegedly killed by a tavern owner in Orange Farm believe they would still be alive if police had properly investigated the first murder.



Tavern owner Pontsho Mohlanka is accused of killing Mzwandile Zitho, 5, in April 2020 and the double murders of Simphiwe Mgcina, 6, and Mpho Makondo, 8, in September 2020 – just five months apart...