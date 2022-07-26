Tavern owner reveals how boy's body was found
Ex-boyfriend testifies in murder case
A tavern owner has for the first time revealed disturbing details about how he found the body of a child on his property, the first of three young victims allegedly killed by his girlfriend in a string of murders that shocked the community of Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.
The man, who is in witness protection, told the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court how his girlfriend Pontsho Mohlanka appeared nonchalant and would not respond to his questions when they walked into the tavern on April 15 2020 and he found Mzwandile Zitho's body in between a fridge and a counter...
