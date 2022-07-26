The prosecution in the Hillary Gardee murder case says if one of the three accused is released on bail, he would possibly kill witnesses.
Taking the stand in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday, state witness and investigating officer Col Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi said it was for this reason that Sipho Mkhatshwa should be denied bail.
“If the accused is granted bail, the safety of the witnesses is not guaranteed. The witnesses are going to be threatened, and he can kill the witnesses.
“... The accused is the one who told the police the exact spot where Hillary was shot (at the back of her head) and that was confirmed by postmortem [results].
“The accused also took the police to the place where Hillary was killed. When we arrived there, we found blood stains on the corridors and on a minibus taxi. We also found blood stains on the sneakers of accused two (Philemon Lukhele),” said Mkhaliphi.
The other accused is Albert Gama.
Mkhaliphi said though they were still waiting for conclusive evidence from Mkhatshwa's cellphone records, preliminary investigations placed Mkhatshwa in Nelspruit.
Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29 while shopping at Nelspruit Plaza with her adopted three-year-old daughter.
The child was later dumped unharmed at KaMagugu, where they lived.
Gardee’s body was found with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie.
The bail hearing continues.
Gardee murder accused dangerous, should not be granted bail – State
Sipho Mkhatshwa could kill witnesses
Image: Facebook
