Thulamela municipality corruption case postponed to allow for representations
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
The Thulamela municipality corruption and maladministration case, in connection with millions deposited in VBS Mutual Bank, was on Wednesday postponed until September 30.
This is to allow for lawyers for municipal manager of Thulamela local municipality Hlengani Maluleke, 52, and former mayor Avhashoni Stephen Tshifhango, 49, to make representations before the director of public prosecutions.
The two men appeared briefly before the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court.
Tshifhango is facing a charge of corruption and Maluleke is facing a charge of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).
The two were arrested in February on allegations of corruption and maladministration.
