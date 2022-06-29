New regulations will aim to end incompetence in municipalities

“We have been looted since the days of Bophuthatswana, and every five years a new mafia comes to loot us; we suffer from incompetence, corruption, and politics – it’s bad,” says a colleague about her lived experience in the Mahikeng municipality in the North West.



The province, together with the Free State, share the spoils of not producing a single clean audit in the 2020/21 Auditor General (AG) report (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/q3KqC98Alwux1Kq8tEZDyX?domain=link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com). The worst is the Free State, which has consistently failed to produce a clean audit over the past five years. Despite the fact that the AG is religiously pointing out these glaring anomalies, municipalities have regressed over the past five years. ..