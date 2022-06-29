New regulations will aim to end incompetence in municipalities
“We have been looted since the days of Bophuthatswana, and every five years a new mafia comes to loot us; we suffer from incompetence, corruption, and politics – it’s bad,” says a colleague about her lived experience in the Mahikeng municipality in the North West.
The province, together with the Free State, share the spoils of not producing a single clean audit in the 2020/21 Auditor General (AG) report (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/q3KqC98Alwux1Kq8tEZDyX?domain=link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com). The worst is the Free State, which has consistently failed to produce a clean audit over the past five years. Despite the fact that the AG is religiously pointing out these glaring anomalies, municipalities have regressed over the past five years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.