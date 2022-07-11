Suspect in whistleblowers' murders asks for bail to undergo surgery

One of the four people accused of killing two ANC members in Mokopane, Limpopo, three years ago, is due for surgery and should be released on bail, his lawyer said on Monday.
Jabulane Mashamaite, 50, is appearing in the Mokopane magistrate’s court in connection with the murders of whistleblowers Valtyn Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32.
Kekana and Kanyane were apparently in the process of exposing corruption at the Mogalakwena local municipality before they were killed.
The other accused are James Chuma, Frans Mangadi, 49, and Samuel Seruputlane.
Mashamaite and Chuma are the only ones applying for bail.
Adv Ngoako Seabela for Mashamaite said his client’s health condition was one of the compelling circumstances that support that he be released on bail.
Seabela said medical report showed that Mashamaite was due for urgent surgery and conditions inside prison would not allow for him to prepare for the procedure.
During proceedings, Mashamaite stood up to speak to Seabela briefly. Seabela then explained that his client had to stand on his feet to cope with the pain.
“Your worship, he was explaining that we must not mind him when he stands up. It is his way of managing the pain,” Seabela said.
He argued that Mashamaite’s prolonged incarceration would lead to the suffering of families who depended on his car dealership business for income.
Seabela argued that Mashamaite also had four properties that are worth not less than R500,000 and had no reason to leave SA.
Kekana and Kanyane were shot dead while sitting inside a car in 2019.
Their case drew wide attention with community members demonstrating outside court during some of the hearings while calling for them not to get bail.
Suspects arrested three years after killing of ANC councillors who blew whistle on wrongdoing
