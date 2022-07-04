Debt stalks unpaid municipal workers

Free State staffers haven't received salaries for months

Unpaid workers at four dysfunctional Free State municipalities say they are on the cusp of losing their assets as they battle to make ends meet and support their families.



At least 1,700 employees of the Mafube, Masilonyana, Tokologo and Kopanong local municipalities have not been paid, some for up to three months, and some of them are sinking deeper into debt and losing out on their medical aid benefits...