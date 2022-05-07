Step-aside resolution is not to purge members - Mabuyane

While the ANC's provincial conference is facing yet another court threat, convener Oscar Mabuyane told party members that the step-aside resolution was designed to salvage the integrity of the movement.

Addressing delegates at the provincial conference where he is seeking re-lection, Mabuyane said the step-aside resolution for all those formerly charged with corruption or serious criminal offences should be understood in that context and not purging of members.

"The intent is to salvage the integrity of the organisation and sparring the name of the organisation from being dragged into court with its member or leader.

"Therefore, those who profess to care about the ANC should not even be contemplating defying its decisions.

"Such conduct is a counter-revolutionary tendency and such persons have clearly not internalised our ideology, organisational theory, and discipline," he said.

While delivering the report, some of Mabuyane's own former PEC members who had been asked to step aside were inside plenary.