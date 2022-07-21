'Sometimes we wait for patients' leftovers'
Unpaid nursing staff talk about struggles
Nursing staff who took to the streets over the nonpayment of salaries, among other complaints, have told of how they sometimes wait for patients to finish eating so they can take their leftovers because they cannot afford to buy their own food.
Dumisani Nhleko, 29, who spoke on the sidelines of the protest by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, said he had not been receiving a salary since March. ..
