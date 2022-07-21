×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Sometimes we wait for patients' leftovers'

Unpaid nursing staff talk about struggles

21 July 2022 - 07:50
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Nursing staff who took to the streets over the nonpayment of salaries, among other complaints, have told of how they sometimes wait for patients to finish eating so they can take their leftovers because they cannot afford to buy their own food.

Dumisani Nhleko, 29, who spoke on the sidelines of the protest by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, said he had not been receiving a salary since March. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released