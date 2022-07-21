×

Farmer denies that he tried to murder girls

Man accused of running over two children, assaulting a third

21 July 2022 - 10:21
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The farmer accused of running over two children and assaulting a third one has told the Ermelo magistrate's court that he did not mean to injure them.

Speaking through his lawyer Mario Jungbluth during his bail application on Wednesday, Louis Johannes Grobbler said: “I categorically deny that I attempted to murder the girls. While I was driving, the victims emerged from nowhere. I applied brakes but they were injured.”..

