South Africa

Two arrested after Limpopo farmer and his wife murdered and burnt

Third suspect still on the run

21 April 2022 - 16:37
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Two men have been arrested over an attack on a Limpopo farmer and his wife. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Limpopo farmer and his wife, while the search for a third suspect continues, police said on Thursday. 

This comes less than a day after a huge manhunt was launched for the trio after they allegedly attacked the 74-year-old man and his wife during a house robbery and set the couple's home alight. They were later found burnt beyond recognition in the house.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple had been killed before the house was set alight. 

Police said the attack happened on a farm at Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the couple were accosted by the suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family's vehicle.

“They apparently set the house alight before leaving,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said a search was under way for a third suspect. 

The two arrested suspects will soon appear in court on charges of murder, house robbery and arson. 

