Two arrested after Limpopo farmer and his wife murdered and burnt

It was not immediately clear whether the couple had been killed before the house was set alight.

Police said the attack happened on a farm at Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the couple were accosted by the suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family's vehicle.

“They apparently set the house alight before leaving,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said a search was under way for a third suspect.

The two arrested suspects will soon appear in court on charges of murder, house robbery and arson.

TimesLIVE