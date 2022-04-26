×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three men sentenced to life for Limpopo farm murder

26 April 2022 - 16:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Three men who robbed and killed a farmer in Limpopo in 2020 have been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Three men who robbed and killed a farmer in Limpopo in 2020 have been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The high court in Polokwane on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a farmer in Limpopo.

Zimbabweans Ugenius Saga, 31, Lloyd Mandumbu, 30, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 33, were found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and common assault.

They committed the offences on March 20 2020 at Bad Se Loop farm in the Waterberg and were arrested on the same day.

The deceased, Alwyn Petrus van Zyl, was asleep with his wife when the accused attacked them.

Van Zyl was tied with a rope and several items were taken, including a cooler bag marked “R Van Zyl”, a red high-output air pump, silver binoculars and a black and yellow bag containing a ventilated touring tent.

Duo implicated in brutal Limpopo farm attack make first court appearance

The two men who were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Limpopo farmer and his wife last week have appeared in court
News
13 hours ago

Two arrested after Limpopo farmer and his wife murdered and burnt

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Limpopo farmer and his wife, while the search for a third suspect continues.
News
5 days ago

He was killed by strangulation, according to the postmortem report.

During the trial, the accused said they were not at the crime scene and maintained they were not responsible for the offence. They denied being in a possession of a blue bag with the deceased's name on it.

The state submitted that the evidence provided by the police linked the accused to the murder.

In aggravation of sentence, the prosecution said there was a legitimate public outcry about farm murders. It said such murders will have consequences on the food supply, as farmers who are under attack will end up abandoning their farming activities and the result will be hunger in an already poverty-stricken country.

The court imposed life imprisonment on each of the accused for murder, 15 years each on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstance, five years each on a charge of housebreaking with intent to rob, one year each on a charge of assault, and 15 years for Ngwenya on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...