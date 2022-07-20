President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host his Ivory Coast counterpart President Alassane Ouattara for a state visit, his office said on Tuesday.
Ouattara’s visit to the country will be on Ramaphosa’s invitation after his West Africa trip in December 2021.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the two heads of states are expected to hold bilateral discussions, witness the signing of a number of agreements and address a SA-Ivory Coast business forum.
“Bilateral relations between the two countries are managed through the joint commission of co-operation (JCC), established in December 2015, as a structured bilateral mechanism to facilitate political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical co-operation between the two countries,” said Magwenya.
He said since the establishment of the JCC nine memoranda of understanding and agreements have been signed between the two countries in sectors such as agriculture, mining, transport, telecommunications and defence.
“During the state visit the two countries aim to sign additional agreements to further strengthen bilateral relations.
“The bilateral trade between SA and Ivory Coast remains on an upward trajectory. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, total trade between the two countries increased from R1.3bn in 2019 to R2bn in 2021. ”
Magwenya said the portfolio of SA’s investments in Ivory Coast is also increasing rapidly.
TimesLIVE
Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara in SA for state visit on Friday
Image: GCIS.
