Ramaphosa to host Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi and meet North West communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi, who will be in SA on a working visit.

“The visit will further strengthen mutual, regional and continental co-operation between the two nations. It also reinforces bilateral relations and co-operation between SA and Mozambique, both politically and economically,” said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday.

According to the presidency, Nyusi will be attending the third session of the binational commission of co-operation (BNC) between the two countries, which share strong historical ties.

The two heads of state are also expected to share views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest, particularly peace, security and economic development matters.

Citizens can engage directly with the president

Speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing in Pretoria, Gungubele said Ramaphosa will on Saturday be leading a delegation to the North West to conduct a Presidential Imbizo.

“The inaugural Presidential Imbizo provides a platform for the president to engage with communities on their experiences of daily life and service delivery by government. Citizens will also engage directly on their proposals on how we can grow SA together, without leaving anyone behind,” said Gungubele.

He urged communities in the North West to use the opportunity to engage directly with Ramaphosa on their concerns and proposals.

TimesLIVE