South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa on working visit to DRC

24 February 2022 - 10:55
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Ramaphosa is in the DRC.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a working visit to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where he will participate in the 10th high-level meeting of the regional oversight mechanism of the peace, security and co-operation (PSC) framework, the presidency said.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will attend the gathering at the invitation of his DRC counterpart president Felix Tshisekedi.

The president, who is accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, will represent SA as a signatory to the PSC framework.

“Heads of state and government of the signatory countries to the PSC framework, with the support of the guarantor institutions, namely, the UN, AU and the international conference on the Great Lakes region, will convene in Kinshasa on Thursday.”

The meeting is expected to discuss political and security co-operation, and initiatives to deepen economic development and regional integration through integrated cross-border projects, said Seale.

TimesLIVE

