Ramaphosa to meet Senegalese President Macky Sall
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday expected to attend the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security together with Senegal President Macky Sall.
Senegal marks the end of Ramaphosa’s four-nation state visit to West Africa.
In the past week Ramaphosa has visited Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, where he held bilateral discussions and signed agreements and memoranda of understanding across political, economic and trade matters.
Earlier: President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation have arrived in Senegal, where he will be meeting his counterpart president, Macky Sall. Senegal is Ramaphosa's last stop on his four-nation state visit to West Africa. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/rfzW5vWCPt— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) December 5, 2021
According to the presidency, the forum attended by head of states and their governments, international partners and organisations involved in peace and security matters, is an initiative of the Senegalese government and has been taking place annually since 2014.
Later Ramaphosa is expected to be conferred an honorary doctorate by the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the same university that honoured late president Nelson Mandela with an honorary doctorate in 1992.
“The programme for the official visit includes bilateral discussions and the signing of a memorandum of agreement on political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries,” the presidency said.
On Tuesday, agreements will be signed to elevate the joint commission for bilateral co-operation from the level of foreign ministers.
Ramaphosa is expected to visit Gorée Island, which is a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation heritage site.
TimesLIVE
