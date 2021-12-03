Ramaphosa honoured with the status of chieftaincy in Ivory Coast

“I never thought in my life that I would wear a crown. I never thought I would also wear a necklace with an elephant — an elephant is a totem of my family.”

The words of an emotional President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday shortly after being honoured with the status of chieftaincy by the governor of the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Robert Beugré Mambé, in Ivory Coast.

Ramaphosa was also given the Key of the Autonomous District of Abidjan during his two-day state visit to the country, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Mambé, who gave Ramaphosa the name of chief Dwasaho, said: “May everything that you do be profitable for both our countries. Your new name as the chief is Dwasaho, a name which means warrior. It is given to a very wise and smart warrior who has the ability to speak and has the determination to see and follow the values of Nelson Mandela.

“Our country will then be your country, second to SA, you are now Ivorian because you are a traditional leader. You are our family.”