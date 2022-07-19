I wonder how far down the list of ANC hogs at the feeding trough, from the likes of Ramaphoria and Mantashe to the guy running a local ANC branch, you have to go before you find a comrade who is suffering from blackouts like the millions of us real South Africans.
Once again they are all well looked after and unaware of the realities of life in the country they and their party have systematically ruined. We, the honest, hard-working South African taxpayers are getting very gatvol with the slowness of the demise of this ANC albatross around our neck. Is there a mine shaft deep enough to dump them all?
Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg
When will this ANC die?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
