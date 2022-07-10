Four dead and eight injured in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Four people died in a mass shooting at a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the shooting and told TimesLIVE an investigation is under way.
“I'm not sure of the state of the wounded as yet. The incident happened in Sweetwaters.”
It is understood eight people were also injured.
This is a developing story.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
