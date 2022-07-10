Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to a be a 'random' act, say police

“A total of 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and the other two died in hospital.
“Another eight people are still in hospital after they sustained injuries. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.”
Gwala said the victims are aged between 30 and 45.
“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS. The docket has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who will take over the investigation.”
