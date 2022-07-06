Top state capture culprits ‘to be enrolled by end-September’

The alleged architects of state capture will be enrolled before the end of September.

The national director of state prosecutions , advocate Shamila Batohi, and national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI or Hawks), Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, met on Friday after the recent release of the final state capture inquiry report.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have committed to ensure accountability for those implicated in state capture corruption.