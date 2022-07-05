Ramaphosa urges ANC members implicated in state capture to appear before integrity commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members implicated in wrongdoing by the Zondo commission into state capture to voluntarily appear before the party’s integrity commission.

He also sought to distance the party from those implicated in corruption, saying the organisation itself was never involved in corrupt activities.

“All ANC cadres implicated by the commission in alleged corrupt practices should take the initiative to make presentations to the integrity commission (IC) and make themselves available as soon as possible. Those who do not do so within the timeframe will obviously find themselves in some difficulties in relation to the IC,” he said.

He was speaking at the meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Monday.