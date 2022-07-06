Defiant Djokovic storms back against Sinner to reach semi against Norrie

Djokovic has not added to his 20 major titles this year after being deported before the Australian Open after a Covid-19 standoff and then losing to old adversary Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open. He might even be barred from the US Open over his decision to shun a Covid-19 vaccine but kept alive the prospect of facing Spaniard Nadal in Sunday's Wimbledon final with a seventh career comeback from two sets down.

After taking the acclaim of the crowd on Centre Court, Djokovic explained how he had turned it around.

“The first two sets compared to the last three was like two different matches,” Djokovic, who is now joint second all-time with Jimmy Connors on 83 Wimbledon match wins, said.

“He [Sinner] was the better player for two sets, then I went out and had a toilet break and had a little pep talk with myself in the mirror, it's actually true.

“I broke early in the third set and that gave me a confidence boost and I saw a little doubt in him.”

Sinner, the 10th seed, looked primed for the biggest win of his career to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Matteo Berrettini who reached last year's showpiece match. But he wilted under a Djokovic onslaught.