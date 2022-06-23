Previous Zondo reports urged prosecution of state capture pacesetters

The past report also suggested that former Transnet bosses Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh be criminally investigated for corruption and racketeering

Before the release of its final report on Wednesday night, the Zondo Commission had previously recommended in its last four reports prosecution of characters who wereat the centre of state capture.



The commission previously said SAA Technical board member Yakhe Kwinana should be investigated for corruption and fraud for her role at the national carrier...