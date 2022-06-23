Ramaphosa will not respond to state capture findings 'at this stage', says presidency

“The option he [Ramaphosa] chose did not prevent state capture from continuing. There are good chances in my view that if he was removed, that would have shaken those who were pursuing state capture.”

During his testimony Ramaphosa told the commission he was faced with five options: “resign, speak out, acquiesce and abet, remain and keep silent, [or] remain and resist”.

Ramaphosa testified he “was morally opposed to acquiescing and abetting as well as to keeping silent”. He said if he and others had resigned, there would have been even fewer impediments to the unfettered expansion of the state capture project.

Ramaphosa feared that if he had been confronted “he would have been removed and therefore would be unable to prevent state capture”.

But for Zondo, this was not enough. He tore into Ramaphosa saying: “If President Ramaphosa had spoken out — and he did not need to have been confrontational — and spoken out firmly against state capture and wrongdoing, and president Zuma fired him, that stance could have given hope to a lot of other members of the cabinet who may have been looking for someone to lead in this regard.”